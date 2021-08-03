Bigg Boss OTT: Last Minute Change! Manasvi's Entry Put On Hold; Actor Informed 2 Hours Before Quarantine!

Bigg Boss OTT has been creating a huge buzz ever since it was announced. Manasvi Vashist was apparently one of the confirmed contestants of Karan Johar's controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT. However, we might not get to watch the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor due to the last minute change!

As per Spotboye report, the actor was supposed to get quarantined, but he was informed about the last minute change that his entry has been put on hold.

A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Manasvi who was supposed to get quarantined, last evening was informed two hours before he left his house to get quarantined that his participation has been put on hold due to a creative call."

This has apparently disappointed the actor, who was excited to enter the show. Apparently, Manasvi is still hoping that the decision changes, as the actor is open to be a part of the show even in the future.A source close to him confirmed the same and revealed to the portal, "Yes, Manasvi is a little upset with the last minute decision taken by the creatives. He was all excited to be a part of this exciting show. And he was aware his fans and people were supporting him and excited to be part of Bigg Boss. He is still hoping that the decision changes and he is open to be part of the show even in the future. But till then he is being extremely positive in doing some good work."

Bigg Boss OTT will be aired on Voot from August 8. It will be aired on digital platform for six weeks. Neha Bhasin, the first confirmed contestant's promo was released a few days ago. Although the makers released the second contestant's promo, they have kept the name a secret. However, many of them have guessed the second contestant is Karan Nath.