Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana Feels Shamita-Raqesh Are Boring & Makers Are Giving Undue Importance To Neha

Recently, Moose Jattana was eliminated from Karan Johar's hosted show Bigg Boss OTT. Netizens were not happy with her elimination and felt that Raqesh Bapat should have been eliminated. When Moose was asked about her eviction, she felt that although she was less competent compared to Pratik, Nishant and Divya, she was better compared to other contestants.

She was quoted by India Forums as saying, "Well, I feel, Pratik, Nishant and Divya are great contestants and have impressed the viewers with their personalities and hence I feel I'm less competent than them. But when it comes to Shamita and Raqesh, I feel, the viewers like me more because they were quite boring in the show. I only didn't come to know what they are doing in the show, unless Karan spoke about it on the Sunday Ka Vaar episode."



Moose also feels that Bigg Boss OTT makers are giving undue importance to Neha Bhasin and felt like telling them to give the trophy to her!

She added, "Of what I know and I can read, fans loved me on the show while they had different things to say about Neha. I feel the makers are giving to much importance to Neha in the show. I feel like telling them to give away the trophy to her only because it's all the time only about Neha and I fail to comprehend the reason. Having said that, the makers know what they want to show in 'Bigg Boss OTT' and that's why Neha has been saved."

Regarding Nishant, she said that she is not as loud as he is and feels that he has better understanding of the game than her. She added that their connection was different from others and wonders one who is questioning about not taking stand against Nishant, why would she go against him when she feels he is right! Although she agreed to whatever he said, she added her points, but some people took it as he overshadowing her, which wasn't the case.

Meanwhile, Moose is missing Nishant already and shared a heartfelt note for him. She a video of her last moments in the house and how Nishant was inconsolable post her elimination. The video also had their happy moments in the house.

She captioned the video as, "Moonish Dear Babi, thank you for holding my hand for five weeks. Thank you for being the other 50% and such a strong and smart 50%! I am lucky, I am blessed to have chosen you as my connection and as my dearest friend. Tumhe bohut aage jaate dekhna hai aur celebrate karna hai. This video by team @nishantbhat85 has got me sobbing uncontrollably again! I am so used to youu baabi, I'm suddenly very lonely and no one is irritating me now 😘."