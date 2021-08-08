Bigg Boss OTT Premiere And Episodes: How To Watch Karan Johar's Show Online

Bigg Boss OTT has been creating a huge buzz since a long time. The show, which will be aired on Voot for six weeks, will be hosted by none other than the filmmaker Karan Johar. The makers of the show have been maintaining the excitement level of the audiences by sharing promos related to the show. They also released a few confirmed contestants' promos. So here's when, where and how you can watch the show. Also, check out what you can expect from the show.

When & Where You Can Watch The Show?

Bigg Boss OTT will be premiered today (August 8) at 8 pm. It will be streamed online on Voot 24*7 and can be watched by Voot subscribers. However, for others, you can watch it on Voot from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm and on Sunday at 8 pm.

All you need to do is download Voot app and subscribe it!

When Can You Watch Karan Johar On The Show?

This format will almost be same as that of Bigg Boss that was aired on television. Just like Salman Khan, Karan Johar will be hosting the show, of course in his own style, but only on Sundays.

The Twist!!



Interstingly, viewers will also get to be a part of the season through interactive segments. They will also get to decide the punishments for the contestants. As the title suggests, Bigg Boss OTT will be 'over the top' in every sense!

Bigg Boss OTT: First Look Of Host Karan Johar Is Out; Raqesh Bapat Is Another Confirmed Contestant!

Bigg Boss OTT: NEW PROMO! Karan Johar Reveals Show Will Be BOLDER & CRAZIER; Read More Details

As per the promos released by the app, Neha Bhasin, Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat and Akshara Singh are confirmed contestants.

Bigg Boss OTT Premiere Date: August 8

Premiere Time: 8 pm

Where To Watch: Voot app

Will It Be Premiered On TV: No. The show will only stream on Voot.

Show's Regular Timings For All: Mondays to Saturdays at 7 pm.

On Sundays at 8 pm (Karan Johar will host)

Voot Subscribers can watch it 24*7 live.