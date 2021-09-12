Bigg Boss OTT: Rakhi Sawant Shares Varun Sood Will Propose To Divya Agarwal In The Sunday Ka Vaar Episode

There had been a lot of speculation about Varun Sood making an appearance on this weekend’s episode of Bigg Boss OTT. It was reported that the actor will join Karan Johar on the Sunday Ka Vaar episode.

Now, Rakhi Sawant clears the speculations and confirms that Varun Sood is entering the house this weekend to surprise Divya Agarwal. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared a video on her social media handle on Saturday to reveal that Varun will also be proposing Divya on the show and that she is very excited about it.

Rakhi wrote, “Varun Sood, Divya ka boyfriend usse surprise dene kal Bigg Boss par jarahe hai!! Guys ek aur surprise hai, Varun Sood, Divya ko propose karne wale hai!!! OMG!!!! Mai bahaut excited hu guys, app bhi dikhiye Divya kese react karti hai!” Check out the video below:

A few days ago, Varun had opened up about Divya’s game on the show. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "She has been alone for a very long time. Now, with Milind Gabba and Akshara leaving, she is literally alone. But I know that after everything, she knows only 14 days are left and she will now start to dominate the game even more."

Meanwhile, apart from Varun, Bigg Boss 13’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai will also be entering the Bigg Boss OTT house today. Rashami and Devoleena, who were strong contestants in their season, will be seen playing some fun games with the contestants.

In other related news, a rare sight was witnessed in the BB OTT house. As the finale is coming closer, all the housemates seem to be coming closer too. All contestants came together and dance like a team with proper coordination! Watch Sunday Ka Vaar tonight on @voot @vootselect to know more.