Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Gets Emotional As She Reveals She Lost Her Boyfriend In A Car Accident

Shamita Shetty, who had already participated in Bigg Boss (Season 3) but had to quit the show midway as she had to attend her actress-sister Shamita Shetty and Raj Kundra's wedding, surprised by participating in Bigg Boss OTT amidst Raj Kundra's controversy. The actress has been in the news ever since her entry. She has been topic of discussion not only during Sunday Ka Vaar, but also on the social media due to her closeness towards her co-contestant and television actor Raqesh Bapat.

Recently, Shamita and Raqesh got into a fight after he told her that he felt that he won the support of Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhat. Shamita had warned Raqesh against trusting Divya, but he snapped saying, "You don't have to react this way all the time." Raqesh accused Shamita of demeaning his thoughts, and when she asked how she was doing so, he asked her to watch her tone. Raqesh felt that he being around Shamita is affecting both of them. It was after this confession that Shamita opened up about her friendship with Raqesh, spoke about her past and revealed the reason why she is over-emotional about her loved ones.

As per the live feed, in a chat with Neha Bhasin, Shamita revealed that her first boyfriend died in a car accident which left her shattered. She added that ever since then she has become more possessive and emotional about the people she loves. She also said that her emotions might have caused the differences between in her friendship with Raqesh.

Raqesh and Shamita's friendship has been quite confusing for the audience as sometimes the duo is seen sharing great bond, but later they start quarrelling. In fact, it looks like they themselves are confused!

Earlier in the day, Raqesh had spoken to Neha about his and Shamita's changing equation.

Raqesh feels that because of him Shamita is suffering and her health is also getting affected. Neha tried to sort things out between the duo and asked Raqesh to talk to Shamita. However, the two have been trying to avoid each other since yesterday.