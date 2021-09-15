Bigg Boss OTT: The Karan Johar Hosted Show’s Grand Finale Will Air On September 18 At 7 PM; Watch Promo

Bigg Boss commence its maiden OTT journey with Karan Johar at the helm of affairs on Voot on August 8. Ever since, the mini-season of the controversial reality show has garnered a lot of attention and love from the audiences, all thanks to its high voltage drama and strong bonds. However, the Bigg Boss OTT is all set to culminate its six-week-long journey very soon.

The makers have dropped the grand finale promo featuring Karan Johar on its social media handles yesterday (September 14). The BB team has revealed that the highly anticipated finale of the show air this Saturday, September 18, at 7 pm on Voot.

The aforementioned date announcement video was shared with the following caption: “Sabhi contestants ne dil jeet liya par trophy jeetenge sirf ek. Bigg Boss OTT ka finale aa raha on 18th September at 7 pm.” Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the top six contestants remaining in the Bigg Boss OTT house are Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin and Nishant Bhat. It has been stated that out of all the contestants of the OTT version, only two will be able to join the Bigg Boss 15 contestants. Post the grand finale of the digital version, the 15th edition of Bigg Boss will commence its journey on the small screen with Salman Khan reprising his duties as the host of the show.

The innovative promos of BB 15 featuring Salman and actress Rekha as a speaking tree have grabbed a lot of eyeballs whilst generating tremendous buzz for the reality show on social media. The new season, in all likelihood, will debut in the first week of October on Colors TV. The show is likely to feature Arjun Bijlani, Reem Sheikh, Neha Marda, Manav Gohil among others as contestants. But the official list and confirmation are still awaited.