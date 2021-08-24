Charu Asopa Shares Memorable Moment From Her Baby Shower Ceremony

TV actress Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen are expecting their first child by the end of this year. The couple recently had a baby shower ceremony at their house in Mumbai, where their entire family was present. Interestingly, Charu's actress-sister-in-law Sushmita Sen too attended the special occasion. Some pictures from the baby shower ceremony are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over the adorable moments from the event.

Amidst all, Charu Asopa recently had a brief interaction with Times of India, in which she shared a memorable moment from her baby shower ceremony. The actress told the portal, "There's a ritual where my mother-in-law performed my Godh bharai (baby shower) ceremony and she whispered a wish into my ears. So, when she was saying the wish into my ears, mamma and I both got so emotional that we got tears in our eyes. That was a very emotional moment."

Apart from that, Charu also opened up about her pregnancy and her feelings after seeing her first sonography report. She said, "The moment I got goosebumps was when I did my first sonography in the 6th week. I still get goosebumps when I recall hearing my baby's heartbeat for the first time. Oh my god, it was magical, unbelievable. That's the first time I realised that I have another human inside me. It's a very different feeling and can't be described in words."

Along with the baby shower ceremony, the Sen family also celebrated Raksha Bandhan and the house-warming party of their new house on Sunday (August 22, 2021). The entire family is now eagerly waiting to welcome a new member soon.

Talking about Charu Asopa's career, the actress has featured in several TV shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Baal Veer, Chhanchhan, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Mere Angne Mein, Laado 2, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal and so on.