Dance Deewane 3: Sanya Malhotra Tells Judge Dharmesh She Was Not Able To Clear Audition Because Of Him

Sanya Malhotra is a talented actress and an amazing dancer. Recently, she appeared on Colors' popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 to promote her latest film Pagglait. During the promotion, the actress made a surprising statement!

The Bollywood actress revealed that a few years ago, she had tried to participate on the show, but she could not clear the audition because of the judge Dharmesh, as he didn't select her.

Talking about the same, she said, "Life has come a full circle for me today. Six years back, I had come to this studio for a dance-reality show audition and I did not clear it. And I remember, it was 1 am in the night when I got free and I called my friend and said that I have not been able to get through and to come and pick me up. And you were there, Dharmesh sir. I was not able to clear it because of you. But now, I am here to promote my film."

Dharmesh congratulated Sanya for her hard work and applauded her for still moving on and achieving her dreams. He also said she was a great example for anyone who faces rejection and continues to forge ahead. He said, "I think when you must have left from here that day, you would have left with a lot of courage and determination that 'Mujhe ab karke dikhana hai'."

This incident happened before Sanya bagged Aamir Khan's Dangal. And since then, there is no look back.

Meanwhile, the actress, who is an ace dancer herself, keeps sharing amazing dance videos on her Instagram.

