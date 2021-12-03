    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Did Ankita Lokhande Get Married To Vicky Jain? Vicky Shares Adorable Picture With Ankita

      By
      |

      Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who have been dating for more than three years now, seem to have already gotten married! Vicky took to social media to share a couple of pictures from the traditional ceremony.

      In one of the pictures, Vicky is seen getting ready as he is seen wearing mundavalya, an ornament tied horizontally across the forehead with two vertical strings down from both sides.

      Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

      In another picture, the couple was seen in traditional attire with mundavalya, which is worn during wedding. So we wonder if the couple is already married?

      In the picture, Ankita looked beautiful in green-pink sari and traditional jewellery, while Vicky looked dapper in a simple kurta for the ceremony. The couple struck a dance pose and the latter captioned the picture in Marathi as, "I love us BUT picture abhi baaki hai mere dost #AnVikikahani."

      Vicky Jain

      Ankita too, shared a picture and captioned it as, "Sacred 💕."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

      Several celebrities wished the couple by commenting on Vicky's post. Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, "Wohoooo🎉🎉🎉," Aparna Dixit commented, "♥️♥️♥️," Shikha Singh wrote, "Adorable ❤️❤️Congratulations" and Sana Makbul commented, "❤️❤️❤️ my bestest , I m crying 😭 finally 😇 #Anvikikahani."

      Well, we assume this was an intimate ceremony and the couple will have a grand wedding on December 14.

      Did Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Got Married In An Intimate Ceremony? See PICTURESDid Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Got Married In An Intimate Ceremony? See PICTURES

      The couple started December with a bang as they threw a party for their friends. Ankita had also shared pictures from her bachelorette party, which was attended by Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, Aparna Dixit and others.

      Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma Reception: Bollywood Diva Rekha, Ayesha, Deepika Singh & Others Attend (Videos)Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma Reception: Bollywood Diva Rekha, Ayesha, Deepika Singh & Others Attend (Videos)

      There are also reports that the couple will tie the knot on December 14 and it will be a 3-day affair starting from December 12. The mehndi and engagement ceremonies will be held on December 12, sangeet will be held on December 13 and on December 14 the couple will have their wedding, which will be followed by a wedding reception the same evening.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X