Did Ankita Lokhande Get Married To Vicky Jain? Vicky Shares Adorable Picture With Ankita

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who have been dating for more than three years now, seem to have already gotten married! Vicky took to social media to share a couple of pictures from the traditional ceremony.

In one of the pictures, Vicky is seen getting ready as he is seen wearing mundavalya, an ornament tied horizontally across the forehead with two vertical strings down from both sides.

In another picture, the couple was seen in traditional attire with mundavalya, which is worn during wedding. So we wonder if the couple is already married?

In the picture, Ankita looked beautiful in green-pink sari and traditional jewellery, while Vicky looked dapper in a simple kurta for the ceremony. The couple struck a dance pose and the latter captioned the picture in Marathi as, "I love us BUT picture abhi baaki hai mere dost #AnVikikahani."

Ankita too, shared a picture and captioned it as, "Sacred 💕."

Several celebrities wished the couple by commenting on Vicky's post. Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, "Wohoooo🎉🎉🎉," Aparna Dixit commented, "♥️♥️♥️," Shikha Singh wrote, "Adorable ❤️❤️Congratulations" and Sana Makbul commented, "❤️❤️❤️ my bestest , I m crying 😭 finally 😇 #Anvikikahani."

Well, we assume this was an intimate ceremony and the couple will have a grand wedding on December 14.

The couple started December with a bang as they threw a party for their friends. Ankita had also shared pictures from her bachelorette party, which was attended by Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, Aparna Dixit and others.

There are also reports that the couple will tie the knot on December 14 and it will be a 3-day affair starting from December 12. The mehndi and engagement ceremonies will be held on December 12, sangeet will be held on December 13 and on December 14 the couple will have their wedding, which will be followed by a wedding reception the same evening.