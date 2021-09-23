Disha Parmar’s Sweet Birthday Wish For Hubby Rahul Vaidya Is Too Cute To Miss; Shares Pics From Maldives Vacay

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finalist and singer Rahul Vaidya turned 34 today (September 23, 2021). To celebrate his birthday, RKV jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate his birthday with his wife Disha Parmar. Interestingly, Disha shared a bunch of cosy pictures with dear husband Rahul from their Maldives vacation on Instagram.

Disha Parmar penned a sweet birthday wish for Rahul Vaidya. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life! ♥️🥰😘🥺 Am lucky that i got you! @rahulvaidyarkv."

In the above pictures, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are looking amazing together. They both are looking super cool in orange outfits and are seen hugging him tightly. Interestingly, several fans, as well as celebs, wished Rahul in the comments section.

Talking about Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, the couple were seen for the first time in the music video, 'Yaad Teri'. In the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul proposed to Disha on national television. After almost months, Disha accepted her proposal by visiting the Bigg Boss house on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2021.

After coming out of the BB 14 house, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were spotted in the city quite often. After completing the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021 in Mumbai. Their wedding was attended by many celebrities like Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vindu Dara Singh, Rakhi Sawant and others. Ahead of their wedding, Dishul featured in a music video, 'Madhanya'.

After the wedding, Disha Parmar made her comeback on television with the show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Nakuul Mehta.

