EXCLUSIVE! Ishk Par Zor Nahi Is Not Going Off-Air; Makers To Extend It For Three Months

A few days ago, the makers of Ishk Par Zor Nahi confirmed that the show will be going off-air in August 2021. Notably, the show's actors Param Singh, Shagun Sharma and others had also confirmed the same. Ever since the news came out, fans have been requesting the makers on social media to extend Ishk Par Zor Nahi.

Let us tell you, netizens also trended 'Extend Ishk Par Zor Nahi' on Twitter. Amidst all, we recently got to know something interesting about the show. A close source informed Filmibeat that Ishk Par Zor Nahi will not go off-air anytime soon. The source revealed that the makers have decided to extend the show.

When asked about fans' request for the show's extension, the source told us, "Yes, Ishq Par Zor Nahi is extending for three months. It's all because of the audience's immense love for the show and all the cast members. Makers have decided to extend the show for 3 more months." Well, the news must have left fans pleasantly surprised as they were eagerly waiting for the same. Notably, the makers are expected to make an official announcement about Ishk Par Zor Nahi's extension soon.

Talking about the show, Ishk Par Zor Nahi stars Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal in the lead roles. The show also stars Shagun Sharma, Lakshya Handa, Rajat Verma, Neha Rana, Shekhar Gill, Abha Parmar and others in key roles. Produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain under 4 Lions Films banner, Ishk Par Zor Nahi premiered on March 15, 2021 on Sony TV.