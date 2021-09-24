EXCLUSIVE! Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali’s Rutuja Sawant: Insiders Have To Work Harder As They’ve Baggage Of Stardom

Actress Rutuja Sawant, who is currently seen playing the role of Mansi in the Star Plus show Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali, shared her thoughts on the insider-outsider debate in the entertainment industry. In a candid conversation with Filmibeat, Rutuja said that insiders have to work harder because they have the baggage of stardom.

Rutuaj Sawant said, "I believe insiders have to work harder as they have the baggage of stardom. But at the same time, I cannot deny that they are given things on a platter, and they have to choose from them. As an outsider, to reach that stage where you are served on a platter takes your whole life and a lot of struggles. So, it is an advantageous position to be part of an industry, because of your family or relations and it's not just the entertainment industry, but it involves all other sectors of other industries as well. So, it happens everywhere."

When asked about her belief in favouritism, Rutuja Sawant said, "Sometimes favouritism can come in the way but every time it cannot be possible. So, it's your performance and hard work that decides rather than favouritism. And priorities change every day in the industry. So, you can't just blame everything on favouritism."

Lastly, on being asked about her experience of shooting the show in Kolhapur, she said, "The shooting experience is amazing as I am working with an amazing cast where we are like a family. I am having a good time here as it's far from the city, so it's just the shoot and my time, where I can focus on myself. But at the same time, I am also missing my family, who stay here in Mumbai."

On the professional front, Rutuja Sawant will next be seen in an untitled Telugu film, which is yet to release.