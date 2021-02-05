Gauahar Khan Comments On International Celebs Sharing Their Views On Indian Farmers’ Protest; See Tweet

Actress Gauahar Khan recently reacted to the criticism of International support to the ongoing farmers' protest. For the unversed, pop singer Rihanna, teen activist Greta Thunberg and others reacted to the protest on their respective Twitter handles. However, their tweets about Indian matters didn't go down well with Indian celebrities, as they lashed out at the International celebs on social media.

Gauahar Khan disagreed with Indian celebs and government who are criticizing International celebs for their views on Indian matters. She tweeted, "#blacklivesmatter ..... oh that was not an Indian matter , but mostly every Indian celebrity tweeted in support . Because obviously All lives should matter ..... but Indian farmers ????? Doesn't their livelihood matter ?????."

Gauahar Khan's tweet received mixed reactions on Twitter. Apart from the Bigg Boss 7 winner, actor Kushal Tandon also tweeted about the same. He wrote, ""Every life matters , farmers , urs , mine , po-lice , in short life matters ........ we are all humans be4 Indians we alll bleed red , we all are human .......peace is all we want peace is all we need to all the trollers get some reality check and a life." (sic)

Recently, Kangana Ranaut had criticised Rihanna for commenting about Indian issues in a series of tweets. She even took a dig at the American singer's career and compared her with Neha Kakkar and Sunidhi Chauhan. After Rihanna's tweet, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement that 'vested interest groups' were trying to mobilise global support against India.

Notably, they didn't take any names. After the MEA's statement, Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others shared similar tweets about the ongoing farmers' protest with hashtags such as #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether.

Talking about Gauahar Khan's projects, she was last seen in political web series Tandav, also starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover and others in key roles. On December 25, 2020, she got married to Zaid Darbar in Mumbai.

