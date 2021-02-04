Kangana Ranaut Attacks Taapsee Pannu For Her Indirect Comment On Those Offended By Rihanna's Tweet

Kangana Ranaut is back, all guns blazing. This time, the Manikarnika actress has targeted Taapsee Pannu after the latter posted a tweet about the growing instances of intolerance in the country. Taapsee's post came after the social media outcry following American pop singer Rihanna's tweet on the farmers' protests in India.

For the unversed, the 'Diamonds' singer had condemning the internet blockade at farmers' protest sites in Delhi, following which many Bollywood celebrities supported the MEA's statement for foreign individuals commenting on the situation.

Coming back to Kangana, the actress posted a scathing tweet for Taapsee in which she described the Badla actress as a 'freeloader and burden on nation.'

Kangana tweeted, "B grade logon ki B grade thinking (B grade people have a B grade mentality), one should stand up for one's faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai (this is our duty) .... free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano (don't be a freeloader)... iss desh ka bojh (don't be a burden on this country)... that's why I call them B grade ... ignore them free loaders ..."

See her tweet.

B grade logon ki B grade thinking, one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai .... free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano... iss desh ka bojh... that’s why I call them B grade ... ignore them free loaders ... — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 4, 2021

This is not the first time when Kangana Ranaut has mocked Taapsee. In the past, the actress had engaged in war of words with Taapsee on numerous occasions. The latter too, had retaliated through her tweets and interviews.

Apart from Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut's online feud with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has also been grabbing the headlines since last few months.

