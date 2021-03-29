Gauahar Khan Likely To Be Given Permission To Shoot; Ban On Her Might Be Lifted On March 30

Gauahar Khan got into trouble as she apparently flouted COVID-19 rules after testing positive for the virus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had filed an FIR against her for going out for a shoot despite testing positive for COVID-19. Also, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) had imposed a two-month ban on her, which implied that she was not allowed to shoot for the next 60 days. Post this, it was said that the actress was moved to institutional quarantine. However, now it is being said that the ban might be lifted on March 30.

As per ETimes TV report, Gauahar is likely to be given permission to shoot. Apparently a meeting was held with the FWICE office-bearer in this regard.

FWICE President BN Tiwari told ETimes TV, "Gauahar has sent us two apology letters till now. The first one she had sent much earlier, the second arrived lately. She also spoke to Ashok Dubey (FWICE General Secretary) and we are probably going to allow her to resume shooting. She has signed up for a couple of web series and a producer of one of those shows has pleaded that we should give her the green signal else he would face heavy losses."

FWICE General Secretary Ashok Dubey said, "There are several actors in the web series she's doing. The combination dates will go haywire. She has said sorry for her mistake. Let's wait till Tuesday."

It has to be recalled that after FWICE issued non-cooperation notice against her, fans had trended #StayStrongGauahar.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan Fans Trend #StayStrongGauahar After FWICE Issued Non-Cooperation Notice Against Her

Also Read: Gauahar Khan To Be Kept In Institutional Quarantine? FWICE Issues Non-Cooperative Notice Against Her