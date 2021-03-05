    For Quick Alerts
      Gauahar Khan Pens Heartfelt Note Post Her Father Zafar Ahmed Khan's Demise; Calls Him Her 'Hero'

      By
      |

      Actress Gauahar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan passed away today (March 5, 2021) in Mumbai. He had been admitted to the hospital due to an age-related illness. Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar were constantly giving updates about Zafar Ahmed Khan's health. His demise has indeed left the Khan family in shock.

      Gauahar Khan Pens Heartfelt Note Post Her Father Zafar Ahmed Khan’s Demise; Calls Him Her ‘Hero’

      Gauahar Khan recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of her father with a heartfelt caption. The Bigg Boss 7 winner wrote, "My Hero . No man like u , Ever ! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa . I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. ♥️ #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please . innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon."

      See post here

      Earlier, Gauahar informed her fans that the funeral will take place today after 'zohar namaz' in her Instagram story. The photos from her house went viral on social media, in which she can be seen with her family members and taking care of arrangements of her father's funeral.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

      Coming back to her Instagram post, celebrities like Sonalee Kulkarni, Mahhi Vij, Vikrant Massey, Sahil Khattar and others mourned Zafar Ahmed Khan's death by commenting on the post. Apart from the actors, Gauahar Khan fans also asked her to stay strong during this tough time.

      A couple of days ago, Gauahar had shared a picture with her dad from her wedding, which took place on December 25, 2020. In the sweet post, she explained about father's kiss.

      May his soul rest in peace!

