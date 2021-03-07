Gauahar Khan Remembers Her Late Father By Sharing An Unseen Video From Her Nikah Ceremony

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan passed away from prolonged illness on Friday in Mumbai. The actress had shared the news of her father’s demise on social media in an emotional post.

And now, a day after his death, she has shared another post on her Instagram. Gauahar revealed the most favourite memory of her life with a snippet from her wedding to Zaid Darbar. Gauhar posting the emotional video in which her father can be seen praying for the actress.

Gauahar talked about the importance of the moment and wrote, “My Father My Pride ! Zafar Ahmed Khan you are the real STAR ⭐️ my pappa praying for me at my Nikah ( my most fave memory of my life ) #Alhamdulillah (sic).” Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Gauahar’s father passed away on March 5 early morning. The actress had off lately had been sharing some pictures and videos whilst taking care of him at the hospital. She had also asked everyone to pray for him.

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan Pens Heartfelt Note Post Her Father Zafar Ahmed Khan’s Demise; Calls Him Her 'Hero’

On the work front, Gauahar was recently seen as a 'toofani senior’ on Bigg Boss 14 along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. She was also seen in Amazon Prime Video's political drama Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan’s Father Zafar Ahmed Khan Passes Away; Actress’ Friend Preeti Simoes Remembers Him