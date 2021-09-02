Imlie Actor Gashmeer Mahajani On People Targeting Them For The Prank: Personal Attacks Are Not Done
Imlie is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Of late, the show has witnessed a slight drop in its ratings, and makers are trying their best to get it back to the top three slot. In a bid to do the same, the makers had introduced a BIG twist in the show in which Gashmeer Mahajani's character Aditya Kumar Tripathi is shot dead! Recently, the actor shared a video in which he had shared about his character's exit. Fans were extremely upset with the same and took to social media to express their disappointment.
But
later,
they
got
to
know
it
was
a
prank!
Well,
if
you
watch
the
video
carefully,
he
had
just
mentioned
about
his
character
exit
and
not
his
exit!
But,
this
prank
did
not
go
down
well
with
many
of
them
and
called
it
a
PR
stunt.
Apparently,
a
few
of
them
even
targeted
the
director
Atif
Khan
and
made
some
demeaning
posts.
Now,
Gashmeer
has
reacted
to
the
same
and
clarified
about
the
prank.
In the note on his Instagram story, the actor has clarified that he and the director of the show share bond of respect and mutual admiration towards each other's work. He also added that although the latest prank was his idea initially, they did it together. He further added that personal attack on anyone of them is not done!
He wrote, "Just got to know that a couple of people are making posts and stories demeaning towards @atifcam. Kindly understand he and I share a bond of respect & mutual admiration towards each other's work."
He further added, "The recent prank we played was his idea initially but we did it together. Getting back at him in humour is fine, but any post that ridicules him will not be tolerated. Personal attacks are not done."