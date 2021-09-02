Imlie Actor Gashmeer Mahajani On People Targeting Them For The Prank: Personal Attacks Are Not Done

Imlie is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Of late, the show has witnessed a slight drop in its ratings, and makers are trying their best to get it back to the top three slot. In a bid to do the same, the makers had introduced a BIG twist in the show in which Gashmeer Mahajani's character Aditya Kumar Tripathi is shot dead! Recently, the actor shared a video in which he had shared about his character's exit. Fans were extremely upset with the same and took to social media to express their disappointment.

But later, they got to know it was a prank! Well, if you watch the video carefully, he had just mentioned about his character exit and not his exit! But, this prank did not go down well with many of them and called it a PR stunt. Apparently, a few of them even targeted the director Atif Khan and made some demeaning posts. Now, Gashmeer has reacted to the same and clarified about the prank.



In the note on his Instagram story, the actor has clarified that he and the director of the show share bond of respect and mutual admiration towards each other's work. He also added that although the latest prank was his idea initially, they did it together. He further added that personal attack on anyone of them is not done!

Imlie: Gashmeer Mahajani Fans React To His Prank On Social Media; See Tweets

He wrote, "Just got to know that a couple of people are making posts and stories demeaning towards @atifcam. Kindly understand he and I share a bond of respect & mutual admiration towards each other's work."

He further added, "The recent prank we played was his idea initially but we did it together. Getting back at him in humour is fine, but any post that ridicules him will not be tolerated. Personal attacks are not done."