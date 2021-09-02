Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi To Exit The Show?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news since its inception. It is the longest running shows on television and most-loved show. The show is known for celebrating festivals and special occasions in a grand way. The lead couple Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have also been fans' favourite and iconic jodi. Recently, there were reports that the makers are planning something big and the show might take a leap. It was also said that the lead actor Moshin might quit the show as he doesn't want to play older role.

Post this, fans had asked Shivangi also to quit as they do not want their favourite jodi to break! They even trended #NoShivinNoYRKKH. As per the latest report, both Shivangi and Mohsin will be quitting the show.



A Spotboye report suggests that both lead actors will quit in October, post which, new actors will take their places.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Shivangi and Mohsin will be making an exit from the show by October first week and new actors will join in. The makers have already done a lot of experiments with their characters and now, want to start a new storyline. Hence, the decision has been made."

There were also speculations on social media that Rajan Shahi will be deciding the fate of the show soon. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

It has to be recalled that after Hina Khan and Karan Mehra left, the responsibility of the show fell on Mohsin and Shivangi. Although other characters too in the show are amazing, these two actors are considered as main pillars of the show, and fans expect some great interesting track that keeps the couple together. Kartik and Naira/Sirat, have always set an example for the young couples. Even elders love to watch the show.

Well, if the above reports turn out to be true, then YRKKH and Shivin/Kaira fans will be extremely upset for sure.