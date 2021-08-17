International Iconic Awards 2021 Winners List: Jasmin-Aly, Surbhi, Shivangi, Karanvir, RiAnsh & Others Win BIG

Jasmin & Aly

Bigg Boss 14's favourite jodi Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who were seen twining in black at the event, bagged International Iconic Star of India 2021 Awards.

Shivangi Joshi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi looked stunning in shoulderless shimmery golden top and pants. The actress apparently won Most Popular Face Of The Year Award at the event.

Karanvir Sharma

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor shared a video and a picture, which he captioned as, "Best Actor for ‘ Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani'@iconic_awards This is yours FD !! A Big Thank You to the Makers and the entire cast and crew. God Speed!!"

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki shared a few pictures and wrote, "Wow this feels amazing! Thank you so much international Iconic Award for presenting me with International iconic entertainer of the year award. I have reached here because of my hardwork and the amount of love that I have received from my fans. I'm gonna make sure, I entertain my fans and audiences all my life through my performances and they continue to love me like this. Thank you so much for making me win this #gratitude #love #believe #faith #patience #blessed #nikkitamboli ❤️."

Leena Jumani

Sharing a few pictures snapped with the award, Leena Jumani wrote, "Thanks to @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor ma'am @zeetv @internationaliconicaward. Thanks to each & everyone who's connected to kum kum Bhagya. ♥️ Cheers to new beginnings.🥂 #kumkumbhagya #Tanu #bestkhalnayaikaoftelevision #2021."

Sanjay Gagnani

Kundal Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani shared a few pictures snapped with the award and wrote, "International Iconic Award for the Best Khalnayak of Indian Television 2021 🏆."

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya shared a few videos from the event. He also shared a couple of pictures and captioned one of them as "Star of India 2021. For my RKVIANS."

Vijayendra Kumeria

Vijayendra shared a picture on his Instagram story and captioned it as, "@InternationalIconicAward A decade gone and still promising. Thanks for most promising actor award. @SonaliJaffar Thats for your #Darsh."

International Iconic Awards 2021 Winners List

• Best Khalnayaika Of Television (Female): Leena Jumani

• Best Khalnayaika Of Television (Male): Sanjay Gagnani

• Style Icon: Naina Singh

• Entertainer of the Year: Nikki Tamboli

• Star Of India (Male): Rahul Vaidya & Aly Goni

• Star Of India (Female): Jasmin Bhasin

• Best Promising Actor: Vijayendra Kumeria

• Best On-Screen Father: Sudhanshu Pandey

• Versatile Actor (Male): Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar

• Versatile Actor (Female): Surbhi Chandna

• Most Popular Face of the Year: Shivangi Joshi

• Best Actor: Rrahul Sudhir

• Iconic Actress of the Year: Helly Shah

• Best Debut Male: Akshay Kharodia

• Best Supporting Actor: Akshay Kharodia

• Actor of the Decade: Gulfamkhan Hussain

• Favourite Personality: Reem Shaikh