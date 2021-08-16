Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh & Car; Netizens Congratulate & Call Him A Rockstar

The grand finale of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 was aired yesterday (August 15). Top 6 contestants- Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, MD Danish, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya and Sayli Kamble fought for the trophy. Pawandeep was declared the winner of the show while Arunita bagged the second place. Pawandeep takes home Rs 25 lakh, a car and trophy

Indian Idol's ex-contestant of the show Sireesha Bhagavatula took to her Instagram account to congratulate the talented singer. She shared a picture snapped with Pawandeep and captioned it as, "Congratulations Rockstar @pawandeeprajan 🎊." Even netizens took to social media to congratulate Pawandeep for the same and called him rockstar and well-deserved winner. Take a look at a few tweets!

Kunalostwal: Young talent and uprising singer of India wins #IndianIdol SEASON 12 #PawandeepRajan . Best is the winner Trophy eager to see first album of #pavnu after the winning title. 12hours of show with full house of celebrity #SonyLIV nice concept. #Pawandeep.

@TheSavageGal:Though didn't watch it regularly but immensely happy to see #PawandeepRajan winning #IndianIdol. The guy is immensely talented and made me fall for the songs once again in his voice.

Abhijeet Gupta: #PawandeepRajan You deserve it rockstar #IndianIdol #IndianIdol2021 #Pawandeep.

@SamShine: Congratulations PAWANDEEP @RajanPawandeep 🔥 🔥 Very well deserved. THE FUTURE ROCKSTAR.

@Rautarchanared1: #PawandeepRajan wins the indian idol 2021 #IndianIdol #Pawandeep very deserving winner my fav.

Mitali Yadav: Congratulations to #PawandeepRajan for winning the #IndianIdol12 . Finally, he won !!!! He was the most deserving contestant to win the trophy. #IndianIdol #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdolGreatestFinaleEver.

