Is Rahul Vaidya Planning To Buy A Luxury Car? Bigg Boss 14 Finalist Goes For Test Drive With GF Disha Parmar

Lovebirds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been giving major relationship goals by flaunting their crackling chemistry on social media. The couple are often spotted in the city, before their wedding which could be held in 2021. Amidst all, Rahul and Disha were recently spotted in the city, as they did a test drive of a luxury car which the singer is planning to buy.

The couple was seen in casual wear and fans can't stop gushing over their smart looks. Interestingly, while interacting with paparazzi, Rahul Vaidya clarified that he has not yet purchased the car and it was only a test drive. He further added that he will let everyone know if he buys it. On the other hand, Disha Parmar asks him if it will be her car after he buys it.

Watch the video here

The video of Rahul and Disha went viral on social media. In the video, one can see the couple taking test drive of Land Rover Defender. According to a leading online portal, the price of this luxurious car starts at Rs 73.98 lakh and it goes up to Rs 1.08 crore. Looks like Rahul Vaidya wants to gift this beautiful car to his ladylove Disha Parmar.

Talking about their recently released song 'Madhanya', Rahul and Disha looked amazing together in wedding outfits. Fans just loved their chemistry in the song. For the unversed, the couple was looking forward to getting hitched in June 2021, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra, they decided to postpone it. Earlier, during a media interaction, Rahul and Disha had revealed that they couldn't even book a hall for their marriage due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 positive cases in the state.