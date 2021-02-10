Rahul Vaidya Spent 50 Lakh In PR Machinery For Bigg Boss 14? Claims Jasmin Bhasin

Rahul Vaidya is emerging as one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 14. The contestant is one of the frontrunners of the show along with Rubina Dilaik and enjoys a strong fan-following. However, a recent video from the live feed of the show has been doing the rounds on social media wherein Jasmin Bhasin can be seen revealing that Rahul may have been spending a whopping amount on his PR machinery, for making him win the show.

The Twitter page Khabri shared the particular video wherein Jasmin Bhasin can be seen having a conversation with Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Paras Chhabra about the same. Jasmin can be seen telling Rahul that the way his PR machinery is working on promoting him on the show, he must have spent an extensive amount on the same. Jasmin further tells him that she has heard that he is shelling out Rs 50 lakhs on his PR for the same. Rahul can be seen nodding his head on the same in the video. Jasmin can also be heard saying that maybe the singer's PR agency is working hard on the same as they will attain some profit if Rahul becomes popular. The video also received a mixed response from the netizens. While some fans of Rubina Dilaik called out Rahul for the same, his fans went on to deny Jasmin's claims in the video. Take a look at the video shared by the Khabri.

Meanwhile, talking about Rahul Vaidya, his close friend and singer Toshi Sabri has currently entered the house to support him. The contestant was recently praised by Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for his curent game on the show. Rahul has been garnering several buzzes on the show for his friendship with Aly Goni and some ugly fights with Rubina Dilaik. The show also saw him propose to his ladylove Disha Parmar in one of the episodes. The upcoming Ticket To Finale task will see him lock horns with Nikki Tamboli as the latter will target him during the task. With the Bigg Boss 14 finale inching closer, it will be interesting to witness if Rahul emerges as the winner of the show.

