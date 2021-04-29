Jasmin Bhasin On Spending Time With Aly Goni And His Family During Ramzan: I Feel Fortunate

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most loved couples in the TV industry. The duo became close to each other in Bigg Boss 14 house, and their fairy tale relationship began since then. Ever since the show got over, Jasmin and Aly have been spending time with each other's families. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Naagin actress is spending time with her beau and his family in his hometown Jammu.

Interestingly, Jasmin Bhasin is with the Goni family during the holy month of Ramzan. She feels blessed to be around family, friends and the people she loves. She feels that people are suffering from loneliness amid this pandemic, and considers herself fortunate that she made the right decision of travelling to Jammu with Aly.

Jasmin told Times of India, "We are happy that we are around family and friends and it's lovely. I feel fortunate and it's a blessing that in such a tough situation and the time we are going through we are with our loved ones." Moreover, the Bigg Boss 14 fame further stated that Aly's family is very cool and chilled out. They give her a great positive vibe and energy.

Notably, after they started dating each other, Jasmin Bhasin feels that there is no change in their relationship. She said, "Everything is same between Aly and me. The understanding, chemistry, fights, disputes, leg pulling and everything is same and it's all cool."

On the professional front, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were seen in the romantic music video, 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jaayega'. The song has been sung and composed by Vishal Mishra. The video song came out on April 27, 2021 and in no time, JasLy fans started trending it on social media.