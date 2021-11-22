Karan Kundrra’s Ex-GF Anusha Dandekar Says She Will Never Enter Bigg Boss House; Read Statement

TV actor Karan Kundrra is currently setting the small screen on fire with his closeness with Tejasswi Prakash inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Let us tell you, the actor was earlier in a relationship with VJ-actress Anusha Dandekar. The couple had an ugly breakup and it had become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Coming back to BB 15, ever since the show started airing, fans have been curious about Anusha's entry into the house as a wild card contestant.

Well, Anusha Dandekar had already clarified that she will not be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. However, fans ask her constantly about the same. Recently, during an Ask-Me-Anything session on Instagram, a fan asked Anusha Dandekar, "Got offered Bigg Boss 15?."

To this question, Anusha Dandekar gave her clarification again by penning a long note explaining her take on the show. The Love School host wrote, "Once again, coz I have so many questions on it everywhere...and I'm even told I'm spoken about in the house ! Wow! I'll clarify again! I AM NOT GOING ON BIGG BOSS AND I NEVER WILL! I DO NOT LIKE TO SAY NEVER, BUT THIS I AM OKAY WITH. I DO NOT WANT TO GO, IT's NEVER BEEN MY THING! AND NO I DO NOT WATCH THE SHOW ! THEY HAVE NEVER EVEN APPROACHED ME TO BE ON IT BECAUSE THEY KNOW I'LL SAY NO! I ALSO LOVE MY LIFE THE WAY IT IS. I WILL NOT GO JUST FOR PEOPLE'S IDEA OF ENTERTAINMENT!" (sic)

Moreover, the Viruddh actress also revealed that she is happy in her own reality, which is cannot be viewed by others. Anusha Dandekar added, "THE BB MAKERS THEMSELVES DO NOT EVEN STOP THE RUMOURS! HONESTLY ANYONE WHO WANTS TO SEE ME IN THE SHOW TO GIVE THEIR LIFE MORE EXCITEMENT BECAUSE THEY THINK DRAMA WILL BREAK OUT, IT AIN'T GONNA HAPPEN! PLEASE KNOW I AM HAPPY IN MY OWN REALITY, WHICH CANNOT BE VIEWED BY YOU 24/7. THE ONES THAT WANTED ME TO GENUINELY GO BECAUSE THEY THINK I WOULD BRING POSITIVE VIBES, THANK YOU, I'LL STILL BE RIGHT HERE GIVING AS MUCH AS I CAN." (sic)

Talking about Anusha Dandekar, she is reportedly dating Jason Shah. On the other hand, Tejasswi and Karan were grilled by the journalists inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. On social media, many netizens feel that they are faking their bond, however, TejRan claimed that it is genuine and pure.