Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Reveals He Has Lost Many Friends After Breaking Up With Anusha Dandekar

TV actors Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were in a relationship for 6 years. The couple's sudden breakup indeed left their fans shocked. The couple kept mum about their breakup until Anusha spoke cryptically about it. Anusha Dandekar had claimed that Kundrra cheated on her and lied too.

Both Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar had reacted to each other's statements. And now, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant finally opened up about his breakup inside the house. In conversation with Shamita Shetty, Kundrra revealed that he has lost many friends because of his break-up with Anusha Dandekar.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor told Shamita, "I have lost a lot of friends recently, for obvious reasons." When asked the reason behind it, he revealed that it was due to his breakup with Anusha and said that he has a self-centred approach towards everything.

Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal Reveals Dark Secret Of His Life While Arguing With Rajiv Adatia; Find Out What

While opening up about his breakup with Anusha Dandekar, Karan Kundrra said that things would have been different if Anusha and he would have tried to talk and sort things out. The Love School fame Karan Kundrra said, "Agar hum baithke baat karte to sab solve ho jaata. Agar maine cheezon pe kaam kiya hota, baat ki hoti to kuch ho jaata." The actor also confessed that things could have worked out for them if he would have tried a little.

Bigg Boss 15: Wild Card Contestant Rajiv Adatia Calls Vishal Kotian 'Manipulator'; Read Statement

Karan hopes that Anusha watches the show, but he also feels that there are a lot of people outside who are instigating her. Talking about Karan Kundrra's Bigg Boss journey, the actor has been winning hearts with his performance inside the house. A few days ago, he lost his cool and pinned down Pratik Sehajpal. Notably, Karan Kundrra is also growing closeness towards Tejasswi Prakash inside the house.

Coming back to Anusha Dandekar, the diva refused to enter the Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant.