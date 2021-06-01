    For Quick Alerts
      Karan Mehra Arrested By Mumbai Police For Allegedly Hitting Wife Nisha Rawal; Details Inside

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra has reportedly been arrested by the Mumbai Police after his actress-wife Nisha Rawal filed an FIR against him for hitting her at home. Nisha claimed that Karan inflicted domestic violence on her. She has filed an FIR in Goregaon Police Station and on that basis, the cops immediately took Karan into custody.

      According to Spotboye report, the couple had a major fight at their house in Mumbai last night, when Karan hit her in anger. Notably, Nisha got stitches on her head post the fight. Now, cops have detained the actor.

      DCP Vishal Thakur confirmed the development with the same entertainment portal and said, "We have arrested him on the charges of domestic violence. His wife Nisha Rawal has filed a complaint." More details are yet to be revealed.

      Meanwhile, reports were stating that Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's marriage is going through a rough patch. However, the couple had rubbished the reports earlier. But now, the latest news indeed shocked their fans. For the unversed, Karan and Nisha got married in November 2012, and have a 4-year-old son.

