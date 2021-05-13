Nisha Rawal Has THIS To Say On The Reports Of Her Marital Issues With Husband Karan Mehra

Popular TV actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal are one of the most loved couples in Telly town. The duo has always been flaunting their passionate love for each other on social media. They have been married for 9 years now and became proud parents of a baby boy in 2017. Amidst all, reports floating on the internet suggest that the couple is going through a rough patch for few months.

For the unversed, Karan Mehra is busy shooting in Punjab, while Nisha Rawal is in Mumbai with their son Kavish. Talking about their marital issues, a source informed a leading portal that things haven't been going well between Karan and Nisha for the past few months. They are trying to sort out their differences but due to Karan's prior work commitments, they couldn't spend time together.

Well, the source's information left Karan and Nisha fans heartbroken. When Times of Indian contacted Nisha Rawal and asked her about the same, she said, "Not true." Yes, Nisha denied the reports and proved that nothing is wrong between them. For the unversed, Karan and Nisha tied the knot in November 2012 after dating for a few years.

Talking about the couple's career, Karan Mehra played the lead role in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Hina Khan. He even had participated in Bigg Boss 10. With his wife Nisha Rawal, he participated in a couple of shows like Nach Baliye 5 and Kitchen Champion 5. He was last seen in shows Shubhaarambh and Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna.

On the other hand, Nisha Rawal is playing a key role in Shaadi Mubarak. She has earlier featured in shows like Kesar, Aane Wala Pal, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and so on.