Karanvir Bohra Speaks About The Rights Of Citizens, Appeals To The Government To Provide Basic Necessities

TV actor Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram on Friday to speak about the rights of citizens in India. In his video message, the actor appealed to the government to provide the basic necessities including healthcare and education to all its citizens amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Karanvir also recalled how emotional he got after watching a recent interview of actor Sonu Sood about the current situation of the country and its people. The Naagin 2 actor then talked about how helpless he feels for himself when his in-laws discuss the facilities they get as Canadian citizens. Karanvir joined his hands as he asked the government to provide citizens with the measures needed to fight the second wave of the pandemic.

He shared the video with the following caption: "I dislike being called 'From a 3rd world country’ Why can’t we have basic rights in our own country, we talk about being a super power, I don’t think any individual of this country feels 'super’ or 'powerful’ right now. I was in tears seeing @sonu_sood paaji’s interview with @barkha.dutt ... what every individual of our country is going thru is in imaginable, I pray for everyone." Check out the post below:

A few days ago, Karanvir had lauded Sonu Sood and environmental activist Afroz Shah for selflessly working of helping people in these trying times. He shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "And I’m positively sure that I vote for these 2 individuals for my country.... @sonu_sood and @afrozshah_ the selfless work that you have relentlessly been doing is nothing less than gods work....Gods bless you both and all who have given their helping hand to the one in need."

Meanwhile, Karanvir Bohra is currently in Canada with his wife Teejay Sidhu and children. The couple welcomed their third child in Vancouver last year in December.