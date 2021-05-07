    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      Read more about: karanvir bohra sonu sood covid19
      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karanvir Bohra Speaks About The Rights Of Citizens, Appeals To The Government To Provide Basic Necessities

      By
      |

      TV actor Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram on Friday to speak about the rights of citizens in India. In his video message, the actor appealed to the government to provide the basic necessities including healthcare and education to all its citizens amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

      Karanvir Bohra

      Karanvir also recalled how emotional he got after watching a recent interview of actor Sonu Sood about the current situation of the country and its people. The Naagin 2 actor then talked about how helpless he feels for himself when his in-laws discuss the facilities they get as Canadian citizens. Karanvir joined his hands as he asked the government to provide citizens with the measures needed to fight the second wave of the pandemic.

      ALSO READ: Teejay Sidhu Shares Picture With Her Daughters, Says 'Gender Shouldn't Determine 'Completeness' Of A Family'

      He shared the video with the following caption: "I dislike being called 'From a 3rd world country’ Why can’t we have basic rights in our own country, we talk about being a super power, I don’t think any individual of this country feels 'super’ or 'powerful’ right now. I was in tears seeing @sonu_sood paaji’s interview with @barkha.dutt ... what every individual of our country is going thru is in imaginable, I pray for everyone." Check out the post below:

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Karenvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)

      A few days ago, Karanvir had lauded Sonu Sood and environmental activist Afroz Shah for selflessly working of helping people in these trying times. He shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "And I’m positively sure that I vote for these 2 individuals for my country.... @sonu_sood and @afrozshah_ the selfless work that you have relentlessly been doing is nothing less than gods work....Gods bless you both and all who have given their helping hand to the one in need."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Karenvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)

      ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta And Wife Jankee Parekh Celebrate 3 Months Of Parenthood

      Meanwhile, Karanvir Bohra is currently in Canada with his wife Teejay Sidhu and children. The couple welcomed their third child in Vancouver last year in December.

      Story first published: Friday, May 7, 2021, 21:05 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 7, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X