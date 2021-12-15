Kundali Bhagya Takes A Leap: Sanjay Gagnani Returns; Preeta Aka Shraddha Arya Talks About Upcoming Twists!

There is tough competition among the shows on the TRP chart these days. The makers of several shows are considering major changes and a few shows have already undergone leap or minor changes to increase their ratings. Kundali Bhagya that stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles, too underwent a two-year leap. The makers had released a promo in which Shraddha is seen returning to Luthra house after two years demanding her rights in the house while the whole family members stand against her including her husband Karan.

As per the story, the leap which took place recently, Preeta is seen living with her family and working as a physiotherapist at a clinic. In the upcoming episode, she will bump into a devastated Mahesh Luthra (Naveen Saini), who pleads her to save the Luthra family from Prithvi Malhotra.

Yes, you read it right! Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi is back in a more villainous avatar! It is then Preeta decides to return. She will be shocked to see the mansion is now owned and run by none other than Prithvi! It is then Preeta decides to stay in the house and save the family from clutches of Prithvi.Recently, Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta in the show, spoke about the leap and revealed that the audience will get to see new twists and turns. She hopes that fans will enjoy the upcoming track.

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "The two-year leap is filled with new twists and turns. The fresh narrative will see Preeta returning to the Luthra House with the sole intention of saving the family from the clutches of Prithvi Malhotra. While Preeta is upset about being thrown out of the house, she will get emotional seeing her family suffering. It will be a tough time for the Luthras."

She further added, "I feel the leap will bring in some high-voltage drama into the show. It will be a fresh challenge and I am quite kicked about it. I hope our fans enjoy the upcoming track."