Chikoo Ki Mummy To Go Off-Air: Paridhi Says It's Disappointing; Producer Wasn't Happy With Early Time-Slot

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, which was premiered in September, is all set to go off-air in January. The danced based show starred Paridhi Sharma, Vaishnavi Prajapati and Himanshu Malhotra in the lead roles and was a story of a mother who is in search of her long lost daughter. According to reports, the Star Plus' show is going off-air on January 7.

Paridhi, who plays the lead character Nupur Joshi and Chikoo's mother in the show, is disappointed that the show is going off-air in just four months. The producer of the show Nilanjana Purkayasstha was not happy with the show's early (evening) time-slot. She feels that it was because of this, they lost out on good viewership.



Paridhi was quoted by TOI as saying, "It is very disappointing. I have not got an official confirmation on the show wrapping up but if the news is true, then it is very sad. It is also the nature of television business. It is quite unpredictable what will work for a longer time and what will not."

On the other hand, producer Nilanjana said, "Our show was telecast in the early evening slot and therefore we lost out on good viewership. Also, it needed to be given a fair chance and some more time to connect with the viewers. People are yet to warm up to early evening entertainment on television."

Paridi feels that nothing can be done if audiences are not ready to watch the show in an early time-slot as they have given their best. She concluded by saying that since there is still time for the show to wrap up, they are all working hard.