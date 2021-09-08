Lions Gold Awards 2021 Winners List: Shaheer Sheikh, Ishk Par Zor Nahi's Rajat, Param & Others Win Big

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh bagged Popular Face On TV Award. Fans were super happy about the same. One of them tweeted, "Shaheer trending after winning Lions award!!! That's how it should be!!! ☄️#ShaheerSheikh #lionsGoldAward2021," another user wrote, "Wohhh! Heartiest Congratulations @Shaheer_S for receiving Lions Gold Most Popular Face On ITV Award. You deserve all the love and appreciation. Wishing you even more success in the future ❤#ShaheerSheikh #LionsGoldAward2021."

Rajat Verma

Rajat Verma, who won Best Actor Critic Award, shared a picture and wrote, "Best Actor Critic 😇This is the first award which I am getting for my craft and it feels amazing it will always remain special to me. @lalitmohan08 sir I remember the day when you told me that I am definitely going to win an award for ‘Kartik' so her it is, thank you so much for giving me Kartik . Thank you @dipti.kalwani maam for believing in me 🤗 Big thanks to all the fans for loving Kartik as much as I do, always grateful to have you all ❤️ Thank you @sonytvofficial 😇."

Debina & Gurmeet

While Gurmeet Choudhary bagged Selfless act of philanthropy Award at Lions Gold Awards, his actress wife won Social media influencer Award.

Elli Avram

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Elli Avram, who won Best dance performance of the year Award, shared a picture with the Award and wrote, " Thank you to Lions Gold Awards and the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari sir, for awarding me, the best dance performance of the year for my song Har Funn Maula opposite wonderful Mr. perfectionist #AamirKhan , today at Raj Bhavan🌸🙏 humbled. Thank you to entire Team of Har Funn Maula x."

Ishk Par Zor Nahi Actors Win Awards

Best Actor: Param Singh

Best Actress: Akshita Mudgal

Best Actor Critic: Abha Parmar

Abha shared a few pictures and wrote, "Thanks. All my fans.. friends..🙏🙏 Thanks 4lions production.... thanku #iskparzornahi @gulenaghmakhan .@dipti.kalwani ..mujh par yakeen karane ke liye..mujhe durga devi ki jeene ka ye mouka dene ke liye...27 th gold Award ki ye yplabddhi ap sabki samrpit🙏🙏."

Other Actors Who Won Awards At Lions Gold Awards

Best OTT Actor: Bobby Deol

Style Diva Of The Year: Divya Khosla

Fitness Enthusiast: Krishna Shroff