Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali Celebrate Daughter Tara's Second Birthday, Actress Pens Heartfelt Note

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij celebrated their daughter Tara's birthday on Tuesday. The actor couple took to their respective social media accounts to post birthday messages for their little one.

Mahhi penned a heartfelt note on her special day and called Tara a strong child. The actress also recalled the time when her little one was in the Neonatal ICU for a month as she was a premature baby.

Calling her journey of being Tara’s mother 'a beautiful learning experience,’ Mahhi wrote, "Today as you turn 2, let me tell you that I am such a proud mother! Time has flown by and I feel like its just yesterday that I had held you in my arms for the first time. You are so humble, so gentle, so giving and all your traits make me realize what a beautiful young girl and woman you will blossom into some day. Every prayer of mine was for you to have you my little angel in my life. From being in the NICU and fighting it out to today being such a loved child and loving everyone back with so much warmth, the journey of being your mother has truly been a beautiful learning experience for me.”

As soon as the actress shared the post, many TV celebs like Aly Goni, Smriti Khanna, Amruta Khanvilkar and others wished Tara a happy birthday in the comments section. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali too shared an endearing video and wished his little girl on his social media account. The actor wrote, "Wishing my daughter @tarajaymahhi lots of love and success in life. You have changed me as a person I love you a lot and 2 years looked liked just 2 months. It was that fast...lots of hugs and kisses." Take a look!

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed Tara in 2019. They are also foster parents to a boy and girl named Rajveer and Khushi.