Mahhi Vij Gets Rape Threats From Abusive Man Who Crashed Into Her Car; Actress Seeks Help From Mumbai Police

Mahhi Vij encountered a distressing incident on the 7th of May when her car got banged into by a stranger in Mumbai. When the actress complained about it, the person allegedly turned abusive and gave her rape threats. Mahhi, who was in the car with her daughter Tara, took to her social media account to seek Police's help in tracing the man.



she shared a video with the car's number plate and wrote, "This person banged my car got abusive and gave me rape threats his wife got aggressive and said chod de isko @MumbaiPolice help me find this guy who is threat to us."

This person banged my car got abusive and gave me rape threats his wife got aggressive and said chod de isko @MumbaiPolice help me find this guy who is threat to us pic.twitter.com/XtQbt1rFbd — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) May 7, 2022

The Mumbai Police was quick to reply and said, "Please visit the nearest police station and lodge your Complaint." Mahhi then quote tweeted the aforementioned reply and informed everyone that she visited the Worli station where she was assured of help. Check out the post below:

I visited Worli station they said they wil val@him https://t.co/zfpnCXdG6z — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) May 7, 2022

As soon as the actress opened up about the incident, a shocked user wrote to Mahhi, "Omg !! Don’t tolerate it !! Take this matter up !! Not done !! Absolutely pathetic!! What’s happening around us all today ??" She then replied to stating, "Seriously Tara was in the car I was scared for her." Take a look!

Seriously tara was in the car I was scared for her https://t.co/QqXeBP65Me — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) May 8, 2022

On the professional front, Mahhi Vij has done several popular shows on television such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu. She is married to actor Jay Bhanushali and the two were also participants in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye. The couple welcomed their daughter Tara on August 3, 2019.