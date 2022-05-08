    For Quick Alerts
      Mahhi Vij Gets Rape Threats From Abusive Man Who Crashed Into Her Car; Actress Seeks Help From Mumbai Police

      By
      |

      Mahhi Vij encountered a distressing incident on the 7th of May when her car got banged into by a stranger in Mumbai. When the actress complained about it, the person allegedly turned abusive and gave her rape threats. Mahhi, who was in the car with her daughter Tara, took to her social media account to seek Police's help in tracing the man.

      Mahhi Vij


      she shared a video with the car's number plate and wrote, "This person banged my car got abusive and gave me rape threats his wife got aggressive and said chod de isko @MumbaiPolice help me find this guy who is threat to us."

      The Mumbai Police was quick to reply and said, "Please visit the nearest police station and lodge your Complaint." Mahhi then quote tweeted the aforementioned reply and informed everyone that she visited the Worli station where she was assured of help. Check out the post below:

      As soon as the actress opened up about the incident, a shocked user wrote to Mahhi, "Omg !! Don’t tolerate it !! Take this matter up !! Not done !! Absolutely pathetic!! What’s happening around us all today ??" She then replied to stating, "Seriously Tara was in the car I was scared for her." Take a look!

      Jay Bhanushali’s Daughter Tara Has Fun Time With Salman Khan At Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party; See PicsJay Bhanushali’s Daughter Tara Has Fun Time With Salman Khan At Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party; See Pics

      Happy Women’s Day: Jay Bhanushali Says 'My Wife And My Daughter Have Been My Pillars Of Strength’ (Exclusive)Happy Women’s Day: Jay Bhanushali Says 'My Wife And My Daughter Have Been My Pillars Of Strength’ (Exclusive)

      On the professional front, Mahhi Vij has done several popular shows on television such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu. She is married to actor Jay Bhanushali and the two were also participants in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye. The couple welcomed their daughter Tara on August 3, 2019.

      Story first published: Sunday, May 8, 2022, 11:51 [IST]
      X