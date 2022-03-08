Happy Women’s Day: Jay Bhanushali Says ‘My Wife And My Daughter Have Been My Pillars Of Strength’ (Exclusive)

On March 8, Women's Day is celebrated to honour women of all ages and races in the world and make it a place where they can live freely and on their own terms. Renowned TV actor Jay Bhanushali recently shared his thoughts on Women's Day with Filmibeat. He wished all the women on this special day and said that his wife Mahhi Vij and daughter Tara are his pillars of strength.

Jay Bhanushali exclusively told us, "My wife and my daughter have been my pillars of strength. They have always had my back in the good times and the worst ones. I know that I am evolved into a whole different human being. I am much more responsible, kind and loving because of them. Lastly, I would like to wish all the strong women out there a Happy Women's Day."

For the unversed, Jay Bhanushali often proves himself as a dotting husband and loveable father. The actor always shares some cute moments with his daughter Tara. Their bond is just amazing and fans often shower love on them. Apart from his remarkable professional life, he is an amazing husband and a great father.

From voicing his opinion about important things like the surgeries women have to undergo during pregnancy to setting an example for all the men out there, Jay has definitely set the bar high. On the professional front, Jay Bhanushali has a lot of interesting projects lined up and the actor is already hosting DID Lil Masters.