Dussehra 2021: Rupali Ganguly, Mahhi Vij And Other TV Celebs Extend Warm Wishes To Fans On Social Media

The festival of Dussehra is being celebrated with great fervour today. The auspicious occasion marks the triumph of good over evil. Many TV celebs took to their respective social media handles to wish their fans and followers a very Happy Dussehra.

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle to share her wish for the occasion. The actress wrote, “Shubho Bijoya ❤️🙏🏻 As Navratri ends, Vijayadashmi brings the triumph of good over evil . Here’s hoping that all the recent challenges that the pandemic has brought forth come to an end and all of us can go back to living normal lives soon. Happy Dussehra!” Check out the post below:

Mahhi Vij shared a few pictures of herself donning a gorgeous sari as she wrote, “Good Vs Evil and we know goodness should always win!!! May this Dusshera being you and your family lots of positivity!!! Happy Dusshera! #HappyDusshera” Take a look!

Juhi Parmar too extended warm wishes on the auspicious occasion and wrote, “No matter what, they say nothing shall last forever. But let yourself choose what your heart says. Let the goodness shine out from within as today is that day that symbolises a win of good over evil, of hope and of positivity! #happydussehra #goodoverevil #positivevibes #positivequotes”

Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Urvashi Dholakia took to her social media account to wish her fans. The actress wrote, “I wish this Dussehra brings you devotion, determination and dedication. Have a great Dussehra 💚 #happydussehra #dussehra2021 #vijayadashami”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Anjali aka Sunayana Fozdar looked resplendent in a floral print yellow lehenga choli whilst she wished fans on Vijayadashmi. The actress wrote in Hindi, “When Ram and Ravana reside in themselves.. why should we wait for the whole year for the murder of Ravana? In Kaliyug, by becoming Ram, destroy every evil Ravan every day with knowledge, culture and love! #HappyDussehra Like always Sending you Love light and positivity (sic).”