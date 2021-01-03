Bigg Boss 14’s Nishant Singh Malkani Meets With An Accident In Jaisalmer On New Year’s Eve, Assures He Is Safe

BB14’s former contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani met with an accident just a minute before the New Year in Jaisalmer. The actor who drove down from Mumbai for a work cum leisure trip with his friends is safe and doing fine. He confirmed the same with Jaipur Times and said, “There is nothing to worry and I am perfectly alright with no injuries. It’s just that the car got badly damaged and a crane was called to lift it. With God’s grace and my mom’s blessings, I am fine.”

Nishant said that he was driving his SUV when another car rammed into it from the wrong side and he went off the road to be safe. He shared, “I was driving and suddenly saw another car coming from the wrong side. The road was quite steep and to save us, I went off the road but in vain. I shifted towards the left but this car rammed into mine. Thankfully, only the car got damaged and all of us were saved without any scratch. Surprisingly, the guy who rammed into our car immediately fled from the spot. Later, we somehow managed to reach our hotel.”

The Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor also revealed that the mishap took place at 11:59 pm on new year’s eve. “It’s quite shocking to know that this took place sharp at 11.59 pm, just a minute before the entire world was waiting for the clock to strike 12 and celebrate the new year,” he adds.

Nishant stated that this was his first road trip to Jaisalmer and that he had planned to extend the stay after work and celebrate the new year. But unfortunately, due to the mishap, he couldn’t go ahead with the plan. The actor’s family reside in Delhi and on hearing the news of his accident, his mother broke down in tears. He shared, “My mom started crying when she got to about the accident. I calmed her down and told her that I’m perfectly fine and will soon visit Delhi so that she can herself see that I am all hale and hearty.”

