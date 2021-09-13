Paras Chhabra On His Friendship With Asim Riaz: Sidharth Shukla Reunited Us From Up There

Sidharth Shukla's tragic and untimely demise on September 2 due to a heart attack had come as a huge shock to his fans and industry friends. His Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants like Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala attended the actor's funeral. Fans were also disheartened to see the state of his close friend Shehnaaz Gill in the same. Recently, Paras revealed how Sidharth's unfortunate demise made him patch up with Asim. The two used to be at complete loggerheads on the show and even after the show, their animosity had reportedly continued.

Talking about the same, Paras Chhabra told ETimes that he was extremely depressed on the day Sidharth Shukla passed away. He had shared a picture with his mother on his social media handle early that morning and soon by 12 pm started getting calls after the Bigg Boss 13 winner's demise. The Mujhse Shaadi Karoge star added that he met Asim Riaz for the first time after exiting the Bigg Boss house at Sidharth's house.

Paras Chhabra continued that they both immediately hugged each other and could not control their emotions. The two also realised that they should forget all animosity and become friends again. The Karn Sangini actor said, "We also vowed to be in touch and to meet each other often. We both realized that no issue is so big in life that it cannot be resolved. Both of us took the first step towards each other at Sidharth's place. It was as if Sidharth reunited us from up there. We have learnt a big lesson from his loss and the lesson is that life is really short to keep grudges with one another and not talk to each other. Asim and I have spent a good time inside the Bigg Boss house together and both of us were close to Sidharth."

Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz have started following each other on Instagram. Paras also gave a shoutout to Asim's new rap song 'Built In Pain'. Netizens have also been sending solidarity and strength to all the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 after Sidharth Shukla's sad demise.