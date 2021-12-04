Parth Samthaan & Anchal Singh's New Music Video ‘Mere Haniyaa’ Looks Promising

The trailer of 'Mere Haniyaa' featuring Parth Samthaan and Anchal Singh is out and it looks promising! The song is presented by SVMT music which is headed by Shrikant Tuli and is crooned by Arko. It's a TRNding production. Music composer of 'Mere Haniyaa' is Bhuvan Ahuja and the lyrics are penned by Seema Saini and Bhuvan Ahuja.

The song has been shot in Madhya Pradesh and the scenes are straight out of our dreams. It has the old school charm of love and the scenes are heart touching. The soulful music will take you back to your old romance days and we are sure that Parth will surely make you fall for him. Anchal has also done a good job too.

About the song, Parth said, "It's a lovely song and has been beautifully shot. We shot in some gorgeous locations and the results are for everyone to see. The trailer has been well received and I can't wait for the song to be out and enjoyed by the audience. It gives me immense pleasure and fills me with humility to get the opportunity to do what I get to do. Thank you to all my audience."

On the other hand, Anchal said, "When this one came to me, it was a yes straightaway. I didn't take a moment to decide. This song has the old school charm of love and coming from this team, it will surely strike the right chords. The audience has loved the trailer and we can't wait for the song to be out. A lot more to come! So please watch out."

Have you watched the trailer yet! If not, watch it now!

The music video will be releasing on December 6. Are you excited about the song? Hit the comment box to share your views.