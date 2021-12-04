Udaariyaan: Fans Praise Ankit Gupta For His Performance; Actor Says He's Grateful For Immense Love

Udaariyaan is one of the most-loved and popular shows on television. The show is among the top 5 shows on the TRP chart. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked to the show. Recently, the audience witnessed biggest twist in the show- Fateh exposing Jasmin- what evil deeds she did to get him back in his life.

Fans loved the episode and are impressed with Ankit Gupta's performance. They even trended 'Ankit Versatile Gupta' on Twitter. Recently, Ankit spoke about his performance and also thanked fans for their immense love. About his reaction to Twitter trend, he told India-Forum, "I am so grateful for immense love."



Talking about the scene, he said that it was lengthy scene and he had performance pressure as it was very important scene.

Udaariyaan SPOILER: Fateh Refuses To Go To Canada With Jasmin; Anju Kapoor Aka Mami To Re-Enter

Yahoo 2021 Year In Review: Sidharth Shukla & Puneeth Rajkumar Among The Most Searched Celebs

He concluded by saying, "It was a very long scene of 11 paged and full of mixed emotions, I was very nervous. It was a turning point for Fateh and needed to justify his anger, his emotions, everything. There was also performance pressure because it was very important scene and there was huge responsibility on me. I don't know how it happened and how I did it. It just happened because of the amazing team I have."