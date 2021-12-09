Parth Samthaan Says There’s No Cold Vibe Between Him & Erica Fernandes

Parth Samthaan became a household name with his show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. His role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was also appreciated. He was paired opposite Erica Fernandes in the show and the duo became an instant hit jodi. Since the time of the show, the actors have been linked to each other. The actor recently spoke about his bond with Erica and his school/college days.

Regarding his bond with Erica, he clarified that he doesn't share cold vibe with the actress and is in touch with her. He was quoted by TOI as saying, "We are actively in touch with each other. It's been a long time that we haven't met each other, hopefully we shall do that soon. We keep seeing each other's social media profiles for updates though; like I know she's in Dubai right now. I have no cold vibes with her, but I share a good equation with her."

He also revealed that his school and college days were like Rohan from Kabhi Khushi Khabhi Gham as he weighed 110, and when someone commented on his weight, he took it seriously and lost 34 kilos in four months and since then, life changed in many ways.

He said, "My story in school and college was like that of Rohan (character played by Hrithik Roshan) from Kabhi Khushi Khabhi Gham - who went from being a fat kid to a fit one. Sports always interested me, but because of being overweight I never got a chance to be a part of it. But life changed completely once I lost weight."

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Bigg Boss, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Among Most Tweeted Personalities & TV Shows

Shehnaaz Gill, Harshad Chopda, Erica Fernandes & Other TV Actors Who Rocked Instagram In 2021

The actor, who is in a happy space right now and is travelling a lot these days, did a few music videos and a web series. Currently, he is on a break from television, as he wants to do web shows and films. He feels doing TV now gets hectic and monotonous and web content is more relaxed and in a real space.