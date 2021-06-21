Rahul Vaidya On His Wedding With Disha Parmar: Hope To Announce The Date Soon

Rahul Vaidya recently wrapped up shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and is expected to return to India soon from Cape Town, South Africa. However, that did not stop him from engaging in some mushy social media PDA with his ladylove Disha Parmar. The two never fail to paint the town red with their love and their fans are eagerly waiting for them to announce their wedding date soon.

Talking about the same, Rahul Vaidya revealed to Etimes about the same wherein he said that they had to push their wedding date quite a few times owing to the pandemic situation. The Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up added that they can invite just 25 people to the ceremony but that he also wishes that his close friends and relatives are in attendance to the same. The singer said that he and Disha hope to announce the date soon.

Apart from this, Rahul also spoke about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. This was his second stint participating in a popular reality show after Bigg Boss 14. The 'Yaad Teri' singer said that he had never imagined that shooting for the show would be so much fun. However, he also added that some of the stunts were quite difficult and had left him with bruises.

Rahul Vaidya also said that now he wishes to focus on his music and to spend some quality time with his close family and friends. The former Indian Idol contestant added that he wishes to spend time with his friends and family uninterrupted, go on holidays and focus on making music. Talking about his performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, speculations have been rife that the singer has been one of the finalists on the show along with names like Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood and Divyanka Tripathi. The recently released promos of the show have further increased the excitement of the fans.

On the work front, Rahul Vaidya had released his romantic wedding song 'Madhanya' that featured his girlfriend Disha Parmar. He also crooned the beautiful track 'Chaap Tilak' with singer Palak Muchhal. Apart from that, he released his track 'Aly' that he had composed for his Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants and close friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.