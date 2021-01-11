Rakhi Sawant's Brother Says Ritesh Loves Her Very Much; Adds Others Like Abhishek Awasthi Used Her

‘Ritesh Jiju Loves Her Very Much And So Does Rakhi’

Rakesh was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I know many people think she lied about her marriage but just imagine why will a girl lie about her wedding. I understand she did a show like Rakhi ka swayamvar but that was a show. That was a different thing. Why will we lie about it? I was part of the wedding. Ritesh jiju loves her very much and so does Rakhi. We all are very happy for her because she has finally got a really good life partner and she is happy."

Abhishek Awasthi Used Rakhi To Enter Industry

Rakesh also said that lockdown has affected Rakhi badly and even Ritesh is trying to come to India. He added, "We don't interfere much in her personal space and want her to be happy. Rest everyone like Abhishek Awasthi used Rakhi to make their career and enter industry. They used Rakhi's name and fame that she had then, to make their careers. Rakhi was naive back then and we would tell her they are not nice people, they are using her but then she was in love and she did not listen to us."

He Says Rakhi Would Be On Top Of The World If She Gets To Meet Her Husband

Rakhi's brother hopes that Ritesh manages to come to India and enter Bigg Boss house as he wants viewers to see that they are a lovable couple. Rakesh further added, "I think for her the most important thing right now is to see and meet her husband. Rakhi would be on top of the world if because of Bigg Boss she gets to meet her husband. Rakhi is just waiting to see her husband once and she has been praying for it. As he is abroad because of business and with flights not working, things are getting difficult for her."

The Couple Wanted To Make Their Marriage Official Before Media

Rakhi's brother also revealed that she and her husband had earlier decided to visit Siddhivinayak and announce the wedding before the media, but their plans got ruined because of lockdown. He added that Rakhi thought that instead of showing mere pictures, it is better to reveal in front of the media.

Rakesh Says His Sister Is The Queen Of Bigg Boss

He called his sister the queen of Bigg Boss and said that she has won the show. He added that Rakhi had a tough time during lockdown as she had no work or money, and was at home for 11 months. He added that she got married and after a few months lockdown was implemented and ever since then, she was unable to meet Ritesh. He further added that she was disturbed.