Bigg Boss 14 Finalist Rakhi Sawant Reveals She Was Shamed For Not Knowing English

Rakhi Sawant won several hearts in Bigg Boss 14 due to her entertaining antics which made her one of the finalists of the show. Although the actor quit the race to win the show by taking home a bag of Rs 14 lakh, her stint on the show made her garner a huge fan-following and being flooded by good opportunities. Now, the 'Pardesiya' star has opened up about her initial hardships wherein she was made fun of for not knowing English.

Rakhi Sawant reveals that people used to make fun of her for not knowing English and used to also poke fun at her body and face. She revealed that she had to hear things like ugly looking and gutter mouth from people in the past. Talking to ETimes about the same, the actor said, "I am just crying, I am overwhelmed and I am still not able to believe that I have got so much love again in my life. I have always been disregarded by people. People would make fun of me, they would pass comments on me, body shame, face-shame me. They would make fun of my English and that I can't speak English. Nobody knows how I've survived the difficult times. I was called ugly looking, fat, motor mouth, gutter mouth. I have taken everything with a pinch of salt and forgiven everyone."

Rakhi Sawant further spoke on how she is in a better place now wherein she is getting a lot of love from the fans. Rakhi also said that sometimes she is unable to digest this love. She added, "I always focused on my work and finally I've got all the love. I am unable to digest this love. Everything seems like a dream and when I step out, I get scared if all this love and admiration is true. I get nervous 'ki ab kya comment aayega'... I am confident but I am nervous at the same time. The scenario has changed completely. I am still the same Rakhi Sawant but the love I am I am not able to trust. I feel it is a dream when kids, women, girls and boys say they like me, love me.

The Manmohini actor further said that now she is flooded by the paparazzi wherever she goes. Rakhi Sawant revealed that post-Bigg Boss 14, she has been getting good offers and also thanked the host, Salman Khan for it. She revealed, "In between when things were not working in my favour, nobody would follow me or click my pictures when I would step out of my gym. They would not take my video, or click my pictures but now wherever I go, photographers click my pictures. I have realised that now I have to handle myself carefully and speak thoughtfully because people love me, follow me. I am getting good work thanks to Bigg Boss 14 and Salman Khan sir. Recently, I was in the lift and a 5-year-old girl recognised me and got excited to see me. My fans are sending me gifts, clothes and I am just loving this phase of life." Meanwhile, on the work front, she has been shooting for her upcoming series, Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn.