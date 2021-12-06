Rashami Desai's Ex Nandish Sandhu Walks Hand-In-Hand With Ankita Shorey; Are They In Live-In Relationship?

Rashami Desai, who was married to Nandish Sandhu (in 2021), got divorced in 2016. Both the actors have moved on in their lives. Recently, Nandish was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Ankita Shorey. They were seen walking hand-in-hand after they enjoyed a romantic dinner.

While Nandish was seen wearing checkered green-blue shirt and ripped denims, his rumoured girlfriend wore black dress.

As per TOI report, the couple are now living-in! When they were approached to confirm the same, they didn't comment on it!

But later, Ankita told the leading daily, "I had both dengue and COVID together, and I am still recovering. God saved me luckily. I have to rest in intervals. Yesterday when I was walking out (from the restaurant), I was almost fainting (post-COVID side effects). Luckily I had friends around to assist. But yes as and when if there is anything to tell, I definitely will. Jab aisa kuch hai hi nahi toh main kya baat karun?"

On the other hand, Nandish said that he would prefer talking about his work and added that a lot has changed in the past two years for good.

On the other hand, Nandish's ex, Rashami was in a relationship with Arhaan Khan, both of whom were seen on Bigg Boss 13. However, after getting to know the reality of Arhaan's personal life from Salman Khan, Rashami broke her relationship with him.

Recently, Salman teased Rashami, who is currently seen in Bigg Boss 15, about Arhaan (without taking his name). Salman asked if Rashami has her house keys with her. He also asked if she is touch with her ex and teased her by saying that he has heard that he has become a good person. To this, Rashami laughed and said, "Wherever he is God bless him, I want to stay away from him."