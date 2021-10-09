Ravi Dubey On His Past Rivalry With Nia Sharma: We Handled Grey Area In Our Relationship With A Lot Of Grace

Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma are popular best friend duos in the Indian TV industry. The actors have first worked together in the show Jamai Raja (2014). Well, their on-screen chemistry is simply amazing. But do you know, there were not good friends when they had started working together on the Zee TV show.

Notably, Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma were not even on talking terms with each other. But now, things have changed between them and they are BFFs. Amidst all, the Jamai Raja 2.0 actor recently had a candid chat with Bollywood Bubble, in which he spoke about his fallout with Nia Sharma.

Ravi said, "I don't know, it's just by the virtue of working together for all these years and both me and Nia handled that grey area in our relationship with a lot of grace and lot of professionalism. Never showed on-screen that we weren't necessarily talking to each other. I think it was largely to do with how we would approach work. I am highly rehearsal obsessed but Nia is a very spontaneous actor and that works in her favour beautifully. I don't know how that friction truly started I don't have a clear memory of it but I am guessing this would be the reason."

Interestingly, Ravi Dubey praised Nia Sharma for her carefree attitude. While praising his co-star, the actor said, "Now I think Nia is the one person in the industry that I am the fondest of and I think she has this candid uninhibited nature which is very rare. People mostly try to project something which is a more likeable version of themselves, the best thing about Nia is that she doesn't care. Truly rare in that nature so I really appreciate her for that. We're great friends now."

Talking about Ravi Dubey, the actor has worked in several TV shows like Ranbir Rano, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Saas Bina Sasural, Meri Maa, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and so on. Notably, he is currently producing the Colors TV show, Udaariyaan with his actress-wife Sargun Mehta.