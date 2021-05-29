Rithvik Dhanjani Pens Adorable Birthday Wish For Surbhi Jyoti; Says ‘I Feel I Only Know You A Little Now’

Actress Surbhi Jyoti is ringing in her 33rd birthday today (May 29, 2021). The actress will be celebrating her special day with close friends and family members amid lockdown in Mumbai. Surbhi shares a close bond with several celebs from the TV industry. Amongst them, her actor-friend Rithvik Dhanjani took to Instagram and penned an adorable birthday wish for the Naagin star.

The Pavitra Rishta actor shared some amazing pictures with birthday girl Surbhi Jyoti and wrote, "Happy happy birthday jhalooo!!! @surbhijyoti You're crazy, weird, fun, strong and sensitive all in one. having known you for years, I feel I only know you a little now!!! You're a spectacular human jhallo... I wish you the world and nothing less than miracles in your life...may abundance and happiness always find you. Bas mera ek kaam kar de...Please jaake kha le."

See the post here

Interestingly, Surbhi Jyoti thanked her dear friend Rithvik with a quirky comment. He wrote, "Dhaniyaaaaa." Later, the Qubool Hai star in another comment stated, "You eat... it's your favourite." Looks like their bond has become very much strong. For the unversed, they had earlier gone together to the Maldives for vacation. They were accompanied by other celebs like Srishty Rode, Sumit Suri and Arryaman Seth.

Talking about their respective careers, Rithvik Dhanjani is currently hosting the show Super Dancer Chapter 4, judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu and Malaika Arora. On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti was last seen in ZEE5 web series Qubool Hai 2.0 opposite Karan Singh Grover.