Qubool Hai 2.0's Karan Singh Grover On His Kissing Scene With Surbhi Jyoti: It Just Kind Of Flowed

Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover starrer Qubool Hai 2.0 was released recently on ZEE5. The show has been getting good reviews both by critics and audiences. Fans have been sharing their favourite scenes and dialogues from the show, especially KSG and Surbhi aka Asad and Zoya's cute banter on social media.

Surbhi and Karan share a kissing scene in the series where he proposes to her. This is one of the viral scenes doing the rounds on social media. Recently, in an interview with Spotboye, KSG and Surbhi were asked about their experience of shooting the scenes. While Karan said it just kind of flowed, Surbhi said that they shoot this scene also like any other scenes.

KSG said, "It just kind of flowed, so I think. There was just technical stuff happening on and off."

On the other hand, Surbhi said, "Experience of shooting that scene was just like any other scene. I don't think just because it was a kiss, we were awkward or difficult. Because it's Asad and Zoya, we shot other scenes the same way we shot that scene. Just that technically we were not getting the correct frame."

Qubool Hai 2.0 is reboot version of the orginal show on Zee TV, but it has the fresh storyline. In the web series, KSG plays the role of an undercover agent for the Indian National Security Council, who is on a mission while Surbhi, who is from Pakistan, runs away from her wedding. Their lives take a new turn when they cross each other's paths. The show ends on a cliffhanger and fans are already waiting for the third season.

