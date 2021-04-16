Rubina Dilaik Slays In Ripped Jeans, Dances To Her Hit Song Galat

Rubina Dilaik has been quite active on her social media handle ever since she emerged as the winner on Bigg Boss 14. The actor has also been basking in the success of her recently released song 'Galat'. Rubina won the internet recently as she performed on the same and also looked like a visual delight in her ripped jeans look.

Talking about the same, Rubina took to her social media account to share some stunning pictures of herself. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor can be seen sporting a brown coloured cold-shoulder top that she paired with faded ripped jeans. She can be seen flaunting her toned midriff in the same and looks like a million bucks. The actor further paired up the look with brown heels and a straight hairdo.

Rubina also captioned the pictures stating, "If you were so sure, you would have been the one." Singer Asees Kaur who has crooned her song 'Galat' reacted to the pictures writing "Pretty" along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the post shared by the Bigg Boss 14 winner.

Apart from that, the Choti Bahu actor also shared a beautiful video wherein she can be seen grooving to her song 'Galat'. The actor nails her expressions and graceful movements while dancing to the same. The video got some love from Asees and her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Sara Gurpal. Take a look at the video shared by the Jeannie Aur Juju actor.

Meanwhile talking about the song 'Galat', it has already crossed more than 40 million views on Youtube and has struck a positive chord with music lovers. Rubina Dilaik stars alongside Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra in the same. The actor was earlier seen in the music video 'Marjaneya' alongside her husband Abhinav Shukla and the track was crooned by Neha Kakkar.

Rubina has recently made a comeback on the show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki wherein she plays the role of a transgender woman Saumya. Fans are loving her stint on the show which has also been doing well on the TRP charts. Actor Cezanne Khan who played Anurag Basu in the original version of Kasautii Zindagi Kay will be essaying Rubina's love interest on the show.