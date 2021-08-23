Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 SPOILER: Sana Sheikh's Entry To Bring New TWIST In The Show!

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has been in the news ever since it was announced. The show was aired a few weeks ago, and has been keeping the viewers hooked to the show. Although the show hasn't managed to garner the required TRP, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes aka Dev and Sonakshi's story is most-loved among the audience. In a bid to grab audience's attention, the makers are all set to introduce a new twist in the show!

As per TOI report, Sana Sheikh, who was seen in shows like Krishnadasi and Million Dollar Girl, will be entering the show. Her entry will apparently bring new twists in the show. She will be seen as a girl, who is infatuated with Dev.



Talking about her entry, Sana, who is excited to enter the show, was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I always wanted to do a show like Kuch Rang... which does not fall into a particular genre. My character is infatuated with Dev's character and it will get interesting as the track progresses further. Besides, I have worked with Shaheer many years back in a TV show titled Kya Mast Hai Life."

Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Retains 5th Place; Yeh Hai Chahatein Witnesses A Jump

Sana feels that after playing a lead role, it becomes difficult for an actor like her to accept just any role. She said, "If I take up a cameo or a supporting role, it has to be meaty and challenging. In the past two years, due to the pandemic, I was doing radio shows from home because I started my career as an RJ. Before the pandemic, I had an important role in Nazar, but otherwise, radio jockeying kept me busy throughout the pandemic."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Take Generation Leap; Kartik Aka Mohsin Khan Planning To Quit The Show?

Coming back to the show, currently, on the show Dev and Sonakshi are going through tough phase. Their relationship has changed ever since they got married and somewhere they have lost the spark! Although kids, especially Ayush's entry has brought them closer, Dev's mother has been Sonakshi's concern.